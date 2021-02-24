Advertisement

Tornadoes storm back to win District 4-AA Championship

Alcoa girls rally on their home floor to defeat Fulton
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Post-season play continued Tuesday night on the high school hardwood and that included, the District 4-AA championship game between the young ladies from Fulton and Alcoa..

The Lady Falcons soared out to a 7-0 lead and led 17-7 after one quarter of play, but the Lady Tornadoes would rally and go on to win the District 4-AA championship by a final score of 56-50.

Also on Tuesday night in girls play it was Oneida defeating Wartburg 57-44 to capture the District 3-A title.

In boys play, hats off to Aaron Green’s Oak Ridge Wildcats who the District 4-AAA championship over Clinton 76-61.

And it was Gatlinburg-Pittman defeating Carter 63-58 to win the District 3-AA championship.

