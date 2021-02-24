UT hoops signee Kennedy Chandler named McDonald’s All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball signee Kennedy Chandler was among 24 elite high school seniors selected as 2021 McDonald’s All-Americans Tuesday. Due to the pandemic—and for the second year in a row—an actual McDonald’s All-American Game will not take place.

Chandler becomes the 10th Tennessee signee to earn McDonald’s All-American acclaim. And for only the second time in program history, a Vol signee has earned McDonald’s All-American status for three consecutive years.

Current Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer and sophomore Josiah-Jordan James were McDonald’s All-Americans in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Chandler attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and plans to enroll at UT this summer. Earlier this month, the 6-1 guard was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year award.

A five-star prospect rated by ESPN as the nation’s top point guard in the Class of 2021, Chandler has led the Buffaloes to a 20-2 record this season while playing an elite, national schedule. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has now signed 18 McDonald’s All-Americans in his career, including three in his five-plus years with the Vols.

Tennessee’s previous McDonald’s All-American signees were Doug Roth (1985), Allan Houston (1989), Charles Hathaway (1996), Tony Harris (1997), Vincent Yarbrough (1998), Scotty Hopson (2008), Tobias Harris (2010), James (2019) and Springer (2020).

