Whataburger officially coming to Nashville this fall

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Whataburger has officially announced plans to open its first location in the Nashville area this fall.

WTVF reported, the Texas burger chain is set to open in Hermitage at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard and plans to open additional locations in the Nashville area in 2022.

The company did not release an exact opening date.

Whataburger is now looking to hire more than 200 employees this year, including positions such as restaurant manager, general manager and area manager. Hiring for team members will begin in the summer. Those interested in applying can click here for more information.

