Back to sun today then waves of rain lead to a WVLT First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After one weak front moves out, we get back to sunshine today. Then clouds and rain move through at times Friday on into next week. The initial wave of rain sets the stage for heavier downpours Sunday to Monday to possibly cause flooding, with our WVLT First Alert days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with scattered drizzle to a few light rain showers. It’s not even enough to cause slowdowns. This weak front leaves us under the clouds early and lows in the mid 40s.

The sun comes back out today, with a cooler breeze out of the North. We’re topping out around 61 degrees.

Clouds increase this evening, becoming mostly cloudy tonight. We’ll have scattered light showers trickle in as well, with a low around 41 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers continue Friday, with mostly light to moderate rain at times. This builds up to an 80% coverage of our area. Then a batch of moderate to some heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms moves through at times through early Saturday. Friday’s high is closer to 51 degrees, then back to showers Saturday afternoon and a high closer to 61. We’ll collect a half an inch to inch for most during this time. Isolated higher amounts look to clip the North Plateau.

Sunday is now looking like showers to rainy, with a band of heavy rain soaking our area Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The WVLT FIRST ALERT days are Sunday and Monday. We’re still expecting 3 to 5 inches of rain Friday through Monday. Flash flooding is possible during the heavier rainfall, we could have some high water and runoff issues, plus mudslides are more likely in this saturated pattern.

Rain becomes more on and off the rest of the week. We could see scattered rain still Tuesday through Wednesday morning, then a lull during the day Wednesday. Scattered showers return Wednesday night, but become spotty again Thursday. There’s a lot we’re constantly monitoring for you!

