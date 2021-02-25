Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed foul play is suspected in the death of a Claiborne County man.

According to a media briefing Monday, March 1, TBI says three suspects are involved in the death of Aaron Massengill of Claiborne County.

According to TBI, a resident found Aaron Massengill’s body late Monday afternoon along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

TBI agents along with Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with Tazewell Police Department did not release a cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but officials said foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.

Massengill was reported missing on February 16th. Groups of family members and concerned neighbors got together and searched for Massengill in wooded areas around the county for several days.

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew Smith of Keokee Virginia, Jimmy Lee Riff of Catawba North Carolina.

Officials say the three suspects have been charged with First Degree Felony Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

All three suspects have been taken into custody in Sullivan County, Tenn.

Riff and Gilpin are both in Claiborne County Jail, while Smith is being transferred from Virginia.

TBI says the three suspects are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 2 at 9 a.m.

No information has been released on a motive into the death of Massengill.

