LIVE: #25 Vols at Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 25 Tennessee basketball team hits the road for a Wednesday night encounter with in-state foe, Vanderbilt. Tipoff from Memorial Gym is slated for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Netowrk and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN on the ESPN App. WatchESPN can be accessed online at espn.com/watch. Mike Morgan and Debbie Antonelli will have the call.Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling Last time out, Tennessee fell at home to Kentucky, 70-55. The Vols were led in scoring for the second consecutive game by junior Victor Bailey Jr. who poured in 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting and a 4-of-8 mark from 3-point range.

A victory on Wednesday will mark Tennessee’s fifth consecutive win inside Memorial Gym and would keep every current Vol undefeated when this series is contested in Nashville.

1ST HALF

201st meeting between the Vols and Vandy underway in Nashville where the Commodores are playing minus three key players including Scottie Pippin Jr. All three a late scratch. Regardless the Dores lead UT 9-7 at the first media timeout. Vandy 2 of 3 beyond the arc.

Victor Bailey Jr., who’s averaging a little over 23 points a game is off to a good start with a couple of three’s, but the commodores remain hot from beyond the arc, 4 of 8 to keep the game close. 17-15 Vols with 10:37 to go in the half.

Vols going through another of those scoring droughts going scoreless for 5 minutes and change. Vanderbilt goes on an 11-0 run and leads 20-19. 9 UT turnovers haven’t helped! Trey Thomas has three of Vandy’s 5 3-pointers. 5:53 left in the 1st half.

