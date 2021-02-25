Advertisement

Road work on I-75 near Caryville, Oneida exits to fix potholes begins Thursday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is letting travelers know about road work on I-75 near the Caryville exit.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is letting travelers know about road work on I-75 near the Caryville exit.

Crews will be repaving portions of the roadway between mile markers 135.5 and 140.1 due to pothole problems.

TDOT said the work schedule is between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

