Road work on I-75 near Caryville, Oneida exits to fix potholes begins Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is letting travelers know about road work on I-75 near the Caryville exit.

Crews will be repaving portions of the roadway between mile markers 135.5 and 140.1 due to pothole problems.

TDOT said the work schedule is between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

