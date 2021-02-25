Road work on I-75 near Caryville, Oneida exits to fix potholes begins Thursday
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is letting travelers know about road work on I-75 near the Caryville exit.
Crews will be repaving portions of the roadway between mile markers 135.5 and 140.1 due to pothole problems.
TDOT said the work schedule is between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
