Several suspects arrested on drug trafficking charges in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies including the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force completed an investigation that ended in the arrests of several drug trafficking suspects.

According to a release from ACSO, during a search warrant at 1045 Blockhouse Valley Rd, Clinton detectives discovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, 2 firearms, and suspected THC wax. Following the search six individuals were arrested.

“Thomas Thompson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture, Sale, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a Dangerous Felony and Maintaining a Dwelling. Gregory Wallace was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Manufacture, Sale, Delivery of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Carry to go Armed. David Cox was charged with Maintaining a Dwelling and Criminal Conspiracy. Three other individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. Christara Brady, Violation of Probation x2, Bruce Weltch, Violation of Probation, and Mark Howard, Violation of Probation,” according to the release.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the efforts of the task force.

“The efforts of the task force have proven to be a vital asset in the fight against drugs and crime. The dedication and commitment of these men and women are instrumental in this fight,” he said.

The weights, counts, and identities of the substances are pending crime lab results. Charges are also pending at this time.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, call the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.