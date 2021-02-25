Website designed to help find COVID-19 vaccinations
Finds vaccine locations 50 miles away
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four groups have teamed together to provide a free website to help connect people to vaccines near them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard University Medical School, and Castlight.
The website takes a zip code and lists how many pharmacies or locations near a person give the vaccine.
There is also a map feature to show vaccination locations.
Included in the information is a link on how and where to register for the shot, as well as if someone will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-Bio tech, or if there’s a possibility to choose.
You can go here to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine.
