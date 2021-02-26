Advertisement

185 animals rescued from cockfighting ring in Memphis

A Memphis man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities located a cockfighting ring.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities located a cockfighting ring, WMC reported.

Memphis Animal Services said they took 174 birds, 11 dogs, and one cat, for a total of 185 animals, from a suspected cockfighting ring at Hector Espino Martinez’s home.

Authorities said his home is located on Elliston Road near I-240.

Police said the roosters had their combs cut and spurs shaved - an indication of cockfighting. MAS said they could not speculate on what the outcomes of the chickens will be. That will be determined by the court and veterinarians.

Martinez faces charges for aggravated cruelty to animals and cockfighting. This is an active MPD investigation.

MAS added that this large and unusual intake has created a crisis in space and resources at the shelter. Chickens are being housed in cat and dog areas that had to be emptied for them.

The public can help MAS by adopting or fostering a large adult dog. Click here to fill out an application. Dog and cat adoptions will be $20 for anyone that makes an appointment before Sunday, March 7.

