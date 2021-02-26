Advertisement

Anderson Co. Schools teachers hope getting the vaccine is a step towards normalcy

Teachers are hoping this will be a step closer to normalcy for schools.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 800 Anderson County Schools teachers and staff members got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while students learned virtually Friday.

“I miss my kids just coming up and giving hugs. I mean you can see kids in the hallway, but you’re just like ‘heyyy’, but it’s like you want to just reach out and give them that love,” said Norwood Elementary School first grade teacher Lori Nickelson.

Nickelson goes into an empty classroom every day to teach a couple dozen students virtually.

“I miss being around the kids. So this year has been a change for me just being on the computers constantly,” Nickelson said.

She hopes getting the Moderna vaccine will allow her to soon see her students in person again, “I hope that we can just be together. That’s the biggest thing.”

Nickelson said it’s not just her students that she wants to see, but her family too.

“I’m here today to get my COVID shot for my grandson. I have a new grandson that’s three weeks old today and for my mother who is going through chemo treatments for breast cancer,” she said.

Norwood Elementary teacher Kim Bonczek also misses seeing her loved ones who live in Minnesota. She has not seen her son and daughter-in-law in more than a year.

“I’m celebrating. It’s exciting. It makes you feel a little bit better. A little bit safer,” Bonczek said.

The teachers said they feel good about their decision to get the vaccine.

“I’m proud and I’m celebrating and I feel like I can grow older now knowing I helped make the world a better place,” Bonczek said.

ACS is still figuring out when the teachers will receive the second and final dose of the vaccine.

