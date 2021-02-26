Advertisement

Bijou Theater bringing back live music

Live concerts happening each weekend in March, with the option to watch in-person
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing the feeling of being at a live concert?

The Bijou Theater is one of the first opening up to host live concerts every weekend for the month of March.

The concerts will have a limited number of in-person seating, with the option to watch virtually.

The band Kelsey’s Woods is kicking off the Live from the Bijou series, performing on March 5th.

Courtney Bergmeier the executive director of theatre says they’re excited to reopen their doors.

“We’ve just been patiently waiting and planning for our return for this hybrid concert series that we’ve been very happy to resume. if everything goes to plan, we’ll start booking more shows for April,” shared Bergmeier.

Bergmeier says they are closely monitoring COVID benchmark numbers in the area, if the numbers continue to improve, they’ll slowly increase the seating compacity inside the theater. Right now only 30 guests are allowed for in-person viewing.

Aside from wearing a mask and socially distant seating, Bergmeier says they’ve added improvements to the theater.

“We installed ionized filters on all of our HVAC systems. That’s gonna kill any bacteria or virus that’s going through the air. We also swapped out all of the fixtures in the bathrooms. Faucets, flushers, soap dispensers all touchless,” says Bergmeier.

To see the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free