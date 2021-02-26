Bijou Theater bringing back live music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing the feeling of being at a live concert?

The Bijou Theater is one of the first opening up to host live concerts every weekend for the month of March.

The concerts will have a limited number of in-person seating, with the option to watch virtually.

The band Kelsey’s Woods is kicking off the Live from the Bijou series, performing on March 5th.

Courtney Bergmeier the executive director of theatre says they’re excited to reopen their doors.

“We’ve just been patiently waiting and planning for our return for this hybrid concert series that we’ve been very happy to resume. if everything goes to plan, we’ll start booking more shows for April,” shared Bergmeier.

Bergmeier says they are closely monitoring COVID benchmark numbers in the area, if the numbers continue to improve, they’ll slowly increase the seating compacity inside the theater. Right now only 30 guests are allowed for in-person viewing.

Aside from wearing a mask and socially distant seating, Bergmeier says they’ve added improvements to the theater.

“We installed ionized filters on all of our HVAC systems. That’s gonna kill any bacteria or virus that’s going through the air. We also swapped out all of the fixtures in the bathrooms. Faucets, flushers, soap dispensers all touchless,” says Bergmeier.

To see the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.

