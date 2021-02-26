Bowden remains Tennessee tough in the G-League

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The current Tennessee basketball team has had it’s ups and downs shooting the basketball this season. Someone who knew a thing or two about shooting the ball for the Big Orange was VFL Jordan Bowden, who’s moved on to the next level, but still keeping up with his former mates, ”those guys just have to stick together and lift each other up . Just take the message coach Barnes send, not how he’s saying it. Those guys have a bright future and I’m excited,” said Bowden this week via Zoom from Orlando.

Jordan Bowden is looking to make his mark at the next level. The former Carter HS standout is a step away from the National Basketball Association playing for Long Island in the NBA’s G-League. The road to the top isn’t easy, but worth the struggle both physically and mentally says Jordan, ”Coach Barnes has done a lot to keep us on the right path saying the mental to the physical is like 4-to-1. Something that’s always stuck with me is coach Barnes not wanting us to be complacent. "

As far as how his game has evolved from his days at Tennessee and now at the professional level Bowden told us, ”I would say confidence level is sky high, my mental is there, ball handling is getting better and I’m making better shots.”

@_TheRealJBow as he’s called on Twitter, is averaging 7 points a game during G-League play down at the bubble in Orlando, Florida. Continued success for the former Vol standout!

