Cumberland Co. man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a Cumberland County man wanted for first-degree murder.
John Michael Poss, 33, has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list. Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Poss is bald with blue eyes and stands 5′8″ weighing 155 pounds.
Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
