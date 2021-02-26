Advertisement

Cumberland Co. man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.(TBI)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a Cumberland County man wanted for first-degree murder.

John Michael Poss, 33, has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list. Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Poss is bald with blue eyes and stands 5′8″ weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free