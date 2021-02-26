Director of Shelby County Health Dept. resigns amid investigation into vaccine mismanagement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Friday the director of the Shelby County Health Department has submitted her resignation as the county is investigated over reports of vaccine waste, potential vaccine theft and improper vaccinations of children.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter has been front and center as the face of the health department since the start of the pandemic. In recent days, however, she’s come under fire as a state investigation uncovered more than 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses were wasted over several weeks.

When asked about resigning earlier this week, Haushalter said she was at the retirement age but believed it was her responsibility to see Shelby County through developing new protocol for vaccine distribution and record-keeping.

Harris announced Haushalter’s resignation Friday in a special meeting with the Shelby County Commission.

Harris said he would announce an interim health department director in the next week. In the meantime, Haushalter would wind down her affairs with her anticipated last day March 15.

Commissioner Chase Carlisle responded calling for Haushalter’s immediate termination.

Haushalter was originally expected to be on the call to answer questions about the vaccine scandal.

Harris is planning a news conference after the special commission meeting. Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.