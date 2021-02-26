Advertisement

East Tennessee teen arrested for allegedly ‘taunting’ officers, driving recklessly

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday in Johnson City after police said he evaded officers and taunted them from a vehicle more than once.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday in Johnson City after police said he evaded officers and taunted them from a vehicle more than once.

WJHL reported that, according to a release from Johson City police, Camden Hopkins was arrested after participating in the evasion on the nights of February 24 and Feb 25.

“Mr. Hopkins appeared to taunt officers as he drove around south Johnson City,” the release reads. “When he would observe a police officer, he would accelerate and began to drive recklessly by running stop-signs, red lights, and passing vehicles on double-yellow lines.”

Police said they were able to identify Hopkins as the driver and issued a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was served Thursday morning when he was found as a passenger in the same vehicle he had escaped police from hours earlier.

Hopkins was charged with three counts of evading arrest, two counts of reckless driving and “other multiple traffic offenses.” Police said he was taken into custody on a $28,500 bond.

