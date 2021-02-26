FBI investigating after possible Tenn. vaccine theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said a volunteer may have stolen multiple doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Pipkin Building in Shelby County.

It was one of several revelations to come out of a Friday briefing during which Piercey gave an update on the state’s investigation into vaccine mismanagement within the Shelby County Health Department.

According to Piercey, after personnel from the Tennessee Department of Health deployed to Shelby County, they heard about an incident in which a volunteer was suspected of stealing the doses already drawn up in syringes during a Feb. 3 vaccine event. Piercey says she spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris earlier this week about the potential theft, which she says he knew about despite there being no report to state or federal partners or authorities. The FBI was later notified of the potential theft.

Piercey also says Harris mentioned two children received the vaccine at the City of Memphis’ Appling site Feb. 3. The children reportedly had appointments alongside their mother so a volunteer administered the vaccine, which is not approved for use in children. Piercey says she learned about the incident this week in a conversation with Harris. She does not have any information about the children after they received the

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.