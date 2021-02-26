Advertisement

FBI investigating after possible Tenn. vaccine theft

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said a volunteer may have stolen multiple doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Pipkin Building in Shelby County.

It was one of several revelations to come out of a Friday briefing during which Piercey gave an update on the state’s investigation into vaccine mismanagement within the Shelby County Health Department.

According to Piercey, after personnel from the Tennessee Department of Health deployed to Shelby County, they heard about an incident in which a volunteer was suspected of stealing the doses already drawn up in syringes during a Feb. 3 vaccine event. Piercey says she spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris earlier this week about the potential theft, which she says he knew about despite there being no report to state or federal partners or authorities. The FBI was later notified of the potential theft.

Piercey also says Harris mentioned two children received the vaccine at the City of Memphis’ Appling site Feb. 3. The children reportedly had appointments alongside their mother so a volunteer administered the vaccine, which is not approved for use in children. Piercey says she learned about the incident this week in a conversation with Harris. She does not have any information about the children after they received the

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free