Four arrested in Tenn. heroin investigation

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are behind bars after a long-term investigation into heroin sales by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said multiple overdoses prompted an investigation into the drugs which were being delivered to the Upper Cumberland area.

On Thursday, agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Chestnut Oak Drive in Antioch, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Division and Aviation team and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities recovered large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as weapons and cash.

Lionell Dishman, Rozell Hamilton, Monique Powell and Anthony Boone were all arrested on drug charges during the search.

The TBI said the mug shots of the individuals who were arrested were not yet available as of Friday morning. They are expected to be released shortly.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.