Governor Bill Lee extends Tennessee’s limited state of emergency, lifts nursing home visitation restrictions in new orders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed three executive orders Friday, one of them extending Tennessee’s limited state of emergency through April 28.

Lee signed executive order 77, which extends the governor’s previous order of 73. Much of the order allows for the continuation of practices such as extended access to telehealth, regulatory flexibility in some areas and the activation of the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.

He also signed an order allowing restrictions to lift on nursing home visitations beginning Sunday, a move signaled earlier in the week by the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities. To be very clear, my orders do not include any restriction on business. We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state, ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery.”

Lee also signed orders 78 and 79, which allow for remote government meetings to continue. Order 77 allows counties with individually-run health departments, such as Knox County, to give additional orders or measures “related to the containment or management of the spread of COVID-19, which may permit to a greater degree, or restrict to a greater degree,” operation of businesses.

This week, the Knox County Board of Health eased its own restrictions, allowing the restaurant curfew to go back an hour to midnight.

