Advertisement

Governor Bill Lee extends Tennessee’s limited state of emergency, lifts nursing home visitation restrictions in new orders

Governor Bill Lee signed three executive orders Friday, one of them extending Tennessee’s limited state of emergency through April 28.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium,...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed three executive orders Friday, one of them extending Tennessee’s limited state of emergency through April 28.

Lee signed executive order 77, which extends the governor’s previous order of 73. Much of the order allows for the continuation of practices such as extended access to telehealth, regulatory flexibility in some areas and the activation of the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.

He also signed an order allowing restrictions to lift on nursing home visitations beginning Sunday, a move signaled earlier in the week by the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities. To be very clear, my orders do not include any restriction on business. We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state, ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery.”

Lee also signed orders 78 and 79, which allow for remote government meetings to continue. Order 77 allows counties with individually-run health departments, such as Knox County, to give additional orders or measures “related to the containment or management of the spread of COVID-19, which may permit to a greater degree, or restrict to a greater degree,” operation of businesses.

This week, the Knox County Board of Health eased its own restrictions, allowing the restaurant curfew to go back an hour to midnight.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free