IT company investing $27 million, bringing 300 jobs to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governer Bill Lee and other local leaders announced Friday global IT consulting company, CGI, Inc. will invest $27 million into new operations in Knoxville.

CGI selected Knox County for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center, which will create 300 jobs over the next five years.

“Knoxville has developed a strong reputation in the technology sector and is a clear choice for CGI’s newest IT delivery center,” Gov. Lee said. “Our state has experienced positive economic growth over the past several months, and now more than ever, the creation of high-quality jobs remains a priority for me as governor. I thank CGI for bringing new employment opportunities for residents in Knox County.”

The Knoxville location will help clients “gain access to high quality, U.S.-based IT services, support and solutions.”

CGI will partner with the University of Tennessee to launch the IT delivery center and will work with the university to engage students in programs that will “build a talent pipeline focusing primarily on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation through emerging technologies for the new Knoxville facility.”

“We are delighted that CGI has selected Knoxville for its newest IT delivery center. I’m especially excited by CGI’s record of connecting with communities and its plans to collaborate closely with UT,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “While new brick-and-mortar investment is always appreciated, even more welcome are the 300 new jobs being created and the unique opportunities that will enrich our students and young professionals.”

Hiring for the new facility will begin in March. Individuals interested in applying can click here for more information.

