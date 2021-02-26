Advertisement

IT company investing $27 million, bringing 300 jobs to Knoxville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium,...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governer Bill Lee and other local leaders announced Friday global IT consulting company, CGI, Inc. will invest $27 million into new operations in Knoxville.

Knox County announcement

Live: Governor Lee is making a significant economic announcement affecting Knoxville and Knox Co.

Posted by WVLT on Friday, February 26, 2021

CGI selected Knox County for its eighth U.S. IT delivery center, which will create 300 jobs over the next five years.

“Knoxville has developed a strong reputation in the technology sector and is a clear choice for CGI’s newest IT delivery center,” Gov. Lee said. “Our state has experienced positive economic growth over the past several months, and now more than ever, the creation of high-quality jobs remains a priority for me as governor. I thank CGI for bringing new employment opportunities for residents in Knox County.”

The Knoxville location will help clients “gain access to high quality, U.S.-based IT services, support and solutions.”

CGI will partner with the University of Tennessee to launch the IT delivery center and will work with the university to engage students in programs that will “build a talent pipeline focusing primarily on advanced analytics, cybersecurity and digital transformation through emerging technologies for the new Knoxville facility.”

“We are delighted that CGI has selected Knoxville for its newest IT delivery center. I’m especially excited by CGI’s record of connecting with communities and its plans to collaborate closely with UT,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “While new brick-and-mortar investment is always appreciated, even more welcome are the 300 new jobs being created and the unique opportunities that will enrich our students and young professionals.”

Hiring for the new facility will begin in March. Individuals interested in applying can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free