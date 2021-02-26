KPD investigating after shooting victim approaches officers during traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person was hospitalized after a shooting in East Knoxville.

According to police, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue at North Bertrand Street when they were approached by a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that officials said do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to have happened in the area of Selma Avenue and S. Castle Street. KPD said the suspects are believed to be driving a light-colored sedan. There are no suspects currently in custody.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

