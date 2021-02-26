Advertisement

Moonshine tour opens in Sevierville

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new moonshine company opened a store in Sevierville Friday.

“It’s called the Tennessee Shine Company and it brings a whole new experience to moonshine here in Sevierville. Complete with a history tour and tastings!” said Teddy Jones, Tennessee Shine Company spokesperson.

The company says they use a family recipe and a tradition of small-batch distilling to give the moonshine the same attention as their ancestors.

Aside from tasting the flavors of Moonpie or nanner split moonshine, you can get a full history tour inside a five-thousand-square-foot museum. The company says they hope people leave with a new appreciation for moonshine and where it came from.

“When you come here and you go on the tour, when you leave here you’ll be very diverse on how moonshine has been made for more than 200 years, exactly how Tennessee Shine Company makes moonshine and how to tell if it’s the real thing,” said Jones. “Yeah it’s grown and I think the continued growth like it’s been growing, that this is what you gotta do. You got to make it an attraction instead of a distillery.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free