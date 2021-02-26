Moonshine tour opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new moonshine company opened a store in Sevierville Friday.

“It’s called the Tennessee Shine Company and it brings a whole new experience to moonshine here in Sevierville. Complete with a history tour and tastings!” said Teddy Jones, Tennessee Shine Company spokesperson.

The company says they use a family recipe and a tradition of small-batch distilling to give the moonshine the same attention as their ancestors.

Aside from tasting the flavors of Moonpie or nanner split moonshine, you can get a full history tour inside a five-thousand-square-foot museum. The company says they hope people leave with a new appreciation for moonshine and where it came from.

“When you come here and you go on the tour, when you leave here you’ll be very diverse on how moonshine has been made for more than 200 years, exactly how Tennessee Shine Company makes moonshine and how to tell if it’s the real thing,” said Jones. “Yeah it’s grown and I think the continued growth like it’s been growing, that this is what you gotta do. You got to make it an attraction instead of a distillery.”

