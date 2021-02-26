Advertisement

Mystery surrounds sudden disappearance of Florida football coach

Roger Pollard
Roger Pollard(WTSP/MDPD)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — The sudden disappearance of a South Florida high school football coach has rocked the community, investigators said.

WTSP reported that 39-year-old Roger Pollard, coach for the Coral Gables Senior High football team, was last seen this week in Miami. Police said he could be driving a red Toyota Camry with Florida tag GBZR36. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red gym shorts.

On Wednesday, Pollard’s wife posted to social media asking for help finding her husband. In her Facebook post, she said the situation wasn’t adding up, and in a follow up, she said it was “not in his character” to vanish.

Edit*** his license plate is GBZR36 ***** I’m at a loss for words at the moment, if anyone has seen or talked to Roger...

Posted by Shay Moen on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

