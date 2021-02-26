Rainy at times starts today, with WVLT First Alert Days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are moving through at times today through Monday. These initial batches start soaking the ground, setting the stage for why we have a WVLT First Alert for Sunday to Monday: risks for flooding, high water, and mudslides.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain through this afternoon, then back to scattered rain this evening. We’ll top out around 51 degrees.

Another round of rain and some storms moves through tonight through early Saturday morning, with a low around 47 degrees. We have a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms, lasting into the early morning hours. The low will hit early too, with some warming to the low 50s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the morning rain, showers become more scattered Saturday. With a southwesterly wind, temperatures will climb to around 66 degrees.

Showers continue Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. We’ll have the “excessive rainfall risk” late Sunday to Monday morning. At this point, we’ve already saturated the sound and we have another 1 to 2″ of rainfall, with downpours and some storms, Sunday late afternoon through Monday morning. This is why we’ve had the WVLT First Alert for 3 to 5 inches of total rainfall that could cause runoff issues, high water, and some slides.

Rounds of rain lead up to flooding and mudslide risks Sunday evening through Monday morning. (WVLT)

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday and again Thursday. The tail-end of Thursday showers could turn over to spotty snow in the higher elevations Thursday night to Friday morning, as cooler air slides in behind this batch.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

