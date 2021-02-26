Advertisement

Showers to WVLT First Alert-worthy downpours this weekend

Meteorologist Austin Bowling times out the arrival of the heaviest rain this weekend.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Numerous waves of rain are with us through Monday. These will soak the ground, setting the stage for our WVLT First Alert Sunday into Monday for the risk of flooding, high water, and mudslides.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another round of rain and some storms spreads north late Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s. We have a 60% coverage of rain and storms lasting into the early morning hours. The low will hit early too, with some warming to the low 50s by the morning.

After the morning rain, showers become more spotty by Saturday afternoon. With a southwesterly wind, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers continue Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The threat for torrential rainfall moves through late Sunday to Monday morning. By this point, the ground will be soaked with another 1 to 2″ of rainfall, with downpours and some storms, Sunday late afternoon through Monday morning. This is why we’ve had the WVLT First Alert for 3 to 5 inches of total rainfall that could cause runoff issues, high water, and some slides.

Rounds of rain lead up to flooding and mudslide risks Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Rounds of rain lead up to flooding and mudslide risks Sunday evening through Monday morning.(WVLT)

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday and again Thursday. The tail-end of Thursday showers could turn over to spotty snow in the higher elevations Thursday night to Friday morning, as cooler air slides in behind this batch.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Heavy rainfall moves through Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
Heavy rainfall moves through Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
First Alert for heavy rain Sunday night
Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be with us Sunday night into Monday.
WVLT First Alert Weather
Cloudy with a few scattered showers around on Saturday.
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger takes you through your weekend forecast
WVLT First Alert Weather
Cloudy start to Saturday, rain moves back in for the next WVLT First Alert Weather Day