Showers to WVLT First Alert-worthy downpours this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Numerous waves of rain are with us through Monday. These will soak the ground, setting the stage for our WVLT First Alert Sunday into Monday for the risk of flooding, high water, and mudslides.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another round of rain and some storms spreads north late Friday night into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s. We have a 60% coverage of rain and storms lasting into the early morning hours. The low will hit early too, with some warming to the low 50s by the morning.

After the morning rain, showers become more spotty by Saturday afternoon. With a southwesterly wind, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers continue Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The threat for torrential rainfall moves through late Sunday to Monday morning. By this point, the ground will be soaked with another 1 to 2″ of rainfall, with downpours and some storms, Sunday late afternoon through Monday morning. This is why we’ve had the WVLT First Alert for 3 to 5 inches of total rainfall that could cause runoff issues, high water, and some slides.

Rounds of rain lead up to flooding and mudslide risks Sunday evening through Monday morning. (WVLT)

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday and again Thursday. The tail-end of Thursday showers could turn over to spotty snow in the higher elevations Thursday night to Friday morning, as cooler air slides in behind this batch.

Heavy rainfall moves through Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. (WVLT)

