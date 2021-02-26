Advertisement

Two Tenn. men charged in fatal December overdose

Marshal Dale Richards (left) and James Chad Condra (right)
Marshal Dale Richards (left) and James Chad Condra (right)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Soddy Daisy men were arrested and charged in a December fatal overdose, WTVC reported.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into a December 8 Lakesite death led to the arrests of Marshal Dale Richards and James Chad Condra.

Richards was charged with second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $150,000.

Condra is charged with criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $25,000.

