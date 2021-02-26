Two Tenn. men charged in fatal December overdose

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Soddy Daisy men were arrested and charged in a December fatal overdose, WTVC reported.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into a December 8 Lakesite death led to the arrests of Marshal Dale Richards and James Chad Condra.

HCSO Drug Overdose Investigation Results in 2 Arrests. For more details, please visit: https://t.co/d1Ru0RF5LP pic.twitter.com/Hl4yvNJh8v — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcsotn) February 26, 2021

Richards was charged with second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $150,000.

Condra is charged with criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $25,000.

