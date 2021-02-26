Two Tenn. men charged in fatal December overdose
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Soddy Daisy men were arrested and charged in a December fatal overdose, WTVC reported.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into a December 8 Lakesite death led to the arrests of Marshal Dale Richards and James Chad Condra.
Richards was charged with second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $150,000.
Condra is charged with criminal conspiracy heroin for resale. His bond is set at $25,000.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.