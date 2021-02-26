Advertisement

Vanderbilt to begin pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will begin pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials in March.

Health officials said the trials will help researchers study how to eventually distribute the vaccine to children.

“We’ve been working on these pediatric protocols for many months hoping to get to this point,” Dr. Buddy Creech told WTVF. “When it comes to vaccines, children are not merely little adults. We really want to take our time to make sure that we’re giving them the exact amount of vaccine that we need to.”

During the trial, researchers will study the same vaccines that are currently being distributed. One of the goals of the trial is to learn about what dosage is most effective for children.

“We might need to change the amount of the volume that goes into the shot, or we might give a smaller dose because we don’t need to give as much to the youngest of children,” Creech said.

Officials said they hope the study can help begin pediatric vaccines by the end of the year.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is looking for children to join the trial. Individuals interested in enrolling their child can learn more at the Vanderbilt Research Program website.

