Volthon hosts virtual concert to benefit East Tenn. Children’s Hospital

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volthon, a University of Tennessee student-run organization that raises awareness for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, is hosting a free virtual concert Saturday, February 27.

“Our school is on a mission to help kids in our local community. We are raising funds and awareness through Dance Marathon for our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which treats children from our area and provides critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services for children and their families,” the group’s website says.

Up-and-coming country music artist Payton Smith will be performing during the virtual event.

The event will begin at 7:45 p.m. You can register for Volthon 2021 here.

