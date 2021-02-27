Advertisement

A southern lifestyle store opens in Sevierville

Palmetto Moon brings unique items to Sevier County.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A new store that’s focused on the southern lifestyle has opened at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville.

Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, has expanded to Sevierville to offer popular brands including YETI, Hey Dude, BOGG, Old Row and Chubbies, as well as local and up-and-coming products, University of Tennessee collegiate gear, Palmetto Moon’s exclusive line, and custom goods designed specifically for Sevierville shoppers.

In the Dolly Parton section of Palmetto Moon you'll find one of a kind T-Shirts and reading...
In the Dolly Parton section of Palmetto Moon you'll find one of a kind T-Shirts and reading materials.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for fashion, outdoor apparel, gifts, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the southern at heart.

“We are thrilled to expand our brand into Sevierville and serve the people of this area,” says Eric Holzer, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “We love Sevierville’s sense of community, fandom for collegiate sports, and love of the outdoors. These elements made it a perfect location for our next Palmetto Moon.”

The store will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, February 27th from 10am-2pm and Sunday, February 28th from 10am-2pm.

Palmetto Moon’s philosophy is to merchandise unique gifts that local customers will delight in.

A unique variety of shirts representing the Volunteer State are available at Palmetto Moon.
A unique variety of shirts representing the Volunteer State are available at Palmetto Moon.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The store is located in the Tanger Outlets of Sevierville, located at 1645 Parkway, Suite 1110, Sevierville, TN.

