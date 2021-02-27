Advertisement

Autism doesn’t stop teenager from reaching hiking milestone in The Smokies

17-year-old Noah Miles is getting some much-deserved praise for the accomplishment.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 17-year-old East Tenn. boy is not letting his disability stop him from accomplishing his goal of hiking over 100 miles in the Great Smoky Mountains. 17-year-old Noah Miles, has received some much-deserved praise for the accomplishment especially from his mom Angela Miles.

Angela says when Noah was a toddler she knew he had a disability.

“I can only imagine what his mind is saying to him, You can almost see those wheels turning in there,” said Angela.

His doctors diagnosed Noah with nonverbal autism.

“He makes noises. He might flap his arms. He looks at the world differently. He might look at leaves in the wind, but he doesn’t see it like that, he sees it as movement,” said Angela.

On the trail, Noah can be himself.

“He’s seen a thousand deers, but every time he sees one it’s like he’s never seen one before, and he’s so excited,” said Angela.

They’re keeping track of his hikes on this log she bought at one of the Great Smoky Mountains visitors centers. He just reached the 100 miles milestone. The park handing out pins for 100 miles.

“I’m proud of him, we don’t let his disabilities stop him,” said Angela.

Angela posted his picture on a popular hiking page called ‘Hiking The Smokies.’ Thousands of people liked, shared, or commented on the post.

“I had no idea that that many people would even care,” said Angela.

That support can be hard to find for a mother with a son that has autism.

“We don’t stop living. When we go hiking Noah can go run. He can sit down on a log and cry for a minute when he needs to. He can make his noises and we’re not judged. He can be him,” said Angela.

She hopes this will encourage people with disabilities to go hiking or try to make their own goals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

