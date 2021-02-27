Cloudy start to Saturday, rain moves back in for the next WVLT First Alert Weather Day

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are off and on across the areas with patches of dense fog in some locations, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with scattered showers across the area. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon, and staying cloudy with periods of rain.

High’s on Saturday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 60 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 56 to start Sunday.

By this point, the ground will be soaked with another 1 to 2″ of rainfall, with downpours and some storms, Sunday late afternoon through Monday morning. This is why we’ve had the WVLT First Alert for 3 to 5 inches of total rainfall that could cause runoff issues, high water, and some slides.

LOOKING AHEAD

A flood watch has been posted for areas of Knoxville to the NW for the possibility of some runoff issue on Monday. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you see water crossing the road.

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday and again Thursday. The tail-end of Thursday showers could turn over to spotty snow in the higher elevations Thursday night to Friday morning, as cooler air slides in behind this batch.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Here's a look at the rainfall potential Sunday night into Monday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

First Alert Weather Day is Sunday and Monday for moderate to heavy rainfall moving through the area. Flood Watch is posted as well. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Iphone Users

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wvlt-weather/id1364073403

Android Users

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wvlt.android.weather&hl=en_US

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.