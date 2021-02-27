Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVLT/WXIX) -The man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs Wednesday during the kidnapping of her two French bulldogs has been identified as a man with Cincinnati, Ohio ties by People magazine and the New York Post.

Authorities have not named the man. But according to People, a close friend and former client identified the injured man as Ryan Fischer, who grew up in Anderson Township.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday evening that the victim is now in stable condition after previously being listed as critical.

According to USA TODAY, surveillance video from a neighboring house shows the dog walker repeatedly yell for help as he tried to fight off the suspects. The struggle escalated before one suspect, wielding a semiautomatic handgun, shot the dog walker, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The LAPD says the suspects stole the two bulldogs and took off in a white vehicle. Surveillance footage shows the victim pleaded he was “bleeding out” on the sidewalk while trying to flag down help. A third dog was left behind and later recovered.

It’s not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

After hearing the news about what happened, a friend of Fischer’s said he was concerned for him.

“Shock for sure,” says Benard Widell, Ryan’s friend. “I actually couldn’t stop thinking about it all day yesterday. And it’s shocking from the perspective, just as a dog walker in general. To know him is a different level of it.

Widell says he actually talked with Fischer on Thursday.

“I texted him yesterday, I called him a dog hero,” Widell explained. “He’s a hero in general, not just a dog hero. And I really, really hope he gets back on his feet and I have no doubt that he will because he’s just awesome. He’s an awesome guy so I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Lady Gaga thanked Fischer on Friday and also called him a “hero” for what he did.

If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

