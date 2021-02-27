Advertisement

Additional suspect charged in connection to Knox County murder

Anyone with information is asked to contact 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective Ballard.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a Knox County murder.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Blanchard was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact. She is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

23-year-old Charlie R. Martinez was arrested Friday night in connection to the murder of a Knox County man, Victor Letner.

Martinez, Blanchard and one other individual were taken into custody Friday night by the KCSO.

“This is a fine example of how Law Enforcement can work together as a team regardless of geographical location. The information sharing and cooperation of everyone has brought Martinez into custody and for that, Knox County citizens are safer,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

Multiple agencies aided in the search for Martinez.

The third individual was questioned and released.

