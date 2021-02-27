Advertisement

No. 25 Vols fall at Auburn, 77-72

Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points
Keon Johnson
Keon Johnson(Shanna Lockwood | Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five double-digit Auburn scorers and a difficult day on the glass, did the No. 25 Tennessee basketball team in on Saturday, as the Vols fell, 77-72, at Auburn Arena.

Tennessee (16-7, 9-7) was outrebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10) 38-31 overall and 16-11 on the offensive end.

Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on an 9-of-17 mark from the field.

Classmate Jaden Springer added in 20 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. His performance marked his second consecutive and sixth 20-plus point game of the season.

Senior Yves Pons had another consistent outing, scoring 10 points and pulling down a game-high eight rebounds. The Fuveau, France native has reeled in at least eight boards in three of his last four games (29 total, 7.3 rpg).

The story of the first half was told on the offensive glass as Auburn racked up 11 offensive boards and took a slim 34-30 advantage into the halftime break.

Auburn maintained control of proceedings through the duration of the second half, never relinquishing the lead and holding off each Tennessee counter punch to close the afternoon.

Up Next: Tennessee will take an eight-day break before concluding its regular season next Sunday at home against Florida. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for Noon ET on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free