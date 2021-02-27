No. 25 Vols fall at Auburn, 77-72

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five double-digit Auburn scorers and a difficult day on the glass, did the No. 25 Tennessee basketball team in on Saturday, as the Vols fell, 77-72, at Auburn Arena.

Tennessee (16-7, 9-7) was outrebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10) 38-31 overall and 16-11 on the offensive end.

Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on an 9-of-17 mark from the field.

Classmate Jaden Springer added in 20 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. His performance marked his second consecutive and sixth 20-plus point game of the season.

Senior Yves Pons had another consistent outing, scoring 10 points and pulling down a game-high eight rebounds. The Fuveau, France native has reeled in at least eight boards in three of his last four games (29 total, 7.3 rpg).

The story of the first half was told on the offensive glass as Auburn racked up 11 offensive boards and took a slim 34-30 advantage into the halftime break.

Auburn maintained control of proceedings through the duration of the second half, never relinquishing the lead and holding off each Tennessee counter punch to close the afternoon.

Up Next: Tennessee will take an eight-day break before concluding its regular season next Sunday at home against Florida. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for Noon ET on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.