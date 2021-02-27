Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire warns of heightened brush fires and offers refresher on laws

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last few days, there have been more and more brush fires for Rural Metro to respond to, and spokesperson Jeff Bagwell says about half of those calls show that someone is in violation of county or state rules.

Bagwell says it’s not uncommon for a well-intentioned brush fire to catch the wind, and spark a separate fire in a neighbor’s yard or get out of control. He’s now warning people to make sure the areas around their homes are cleared of debris, twigs, and piles of leaves in the event that a fire does move to your yard.

The rules on brush fires or controlled burns can be something many don’t think about when clearing their yard but if something bad happens it could even land you in jail if you are out of compliance.

In Knox County, you need a burn permit to have any controlled burns outside with the exception of campfires or cooking fires. You also have to have the fire extinguished by 4 pm which Bagwell says is the biggest violation he sees.

Statewide, there are certain regulations that every county must abide by. Even if areas like Knox County have different requirements, the state serves as the minimum standard for controlled burns. Other counties may choose to exceed and offer stricter limitations.

In Tennessee, you must have a burn permit from October 15th to May 15th unless otherwise instructed by the state. For more on those laws, and the penalties you can face by not adhering to guidelines click HERE.

