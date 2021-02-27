Advertisement

Sevier County mask mandate extended through April 15

Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders in Sevier County have decided to extend the county’s mask mandate through April 15, 2021.

Governor Bill Lee announced he would sign an executive order allowing mayors to institute their own mandates in their own counties, but has declined to issue a statewide mandate.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters extended the county-wide mask mandate until Thursday, April 15, 11:59 p.m. At that time, the order will expire unless there is a significant increase in cases and community prevalence.

“We will continue to express our concern that the vaccine supply to Sevier County is not enough to keep up with the demand,” said Waters. “Our overall rank among counties within the state is troubling, and our hope is the state will address this soon.”

