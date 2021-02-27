Sevier County mask mandate extended

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County’s mask mandate was set to expire Sunday, February 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Sevier County officials on Saturday made a decision to extend the mandate through April 15, 2021.

Other counties like Sumner, Montgomery and Knox Counties all chose to extend their mask mandates this week while Williamson County will no longer require masks.

