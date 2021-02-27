Advertisement

Sevier County mask mandate extended

The mask mandate is set to expire Sunday, Feb. 28.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks while asking a question at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County’s mask mandate was set to expire Sunday, February 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Sevier County officials on Saturday made a decision to extend the mandate through April 15, 2021.

Other counties like Sumner, Montgomery and Knox Counties all chose to extend their mask mandates this week while Williamson County will no longer require masks.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

