Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers will dot the area most of Sunday before a wall of water rushes through late Sunday night, impacting the Monday morning commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through Sunday morning, spotty showers and even a couple thunderstorms will continue, especially across Southeast Kentucky. Temperatures will be on the rise, once again, going from the mid 50s around midnight into the lower 60s by sunrise.

Most of your Sunday should stay fairly dry with only a stray chance at a shower through the afternoon. A few breaks of daylight along with breezy southwest winds will fan temperatures into the lower 70s in many spots, well above average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

2 inches of rain will be possible Sunday night into Monday. (WVLT)

By Sunday evening, our First Alert will go into effect. Heavy rain will fall across much of the plateau during the evening hours while the valley and the foothills will have to wait until very early Monday morning for their downpours. Spotty rumbles of thunder will be possible along with brief gusty winds. The primary threat will be that of heavy rainfall, dropping nearly two to three inches of rain along the Tennessee-Kentucky border to nearly an inch and a half to two for most of the valley. This heavy rain will move on by sunrise Monday.

A Flood Watch has been posted for areas along and north of I-40 for the possibility of some runoff issues through Monday. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you see water crossing the road.

Monday afternoon dries quickly as temperatures take a tumble behind the front. We’ll only manage the middle 50s.

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday and again by Friday. The tail-end of Friday’s showers could turn over to spotty snow in the higher elevations Friday night into Saturday morning as cooler air slides in behind this batch.

Heavy rain to start the week eventually dries out briefly by Wednesday. (WVLT)

