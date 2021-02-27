Advertisement

South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV

A South Carolina man was denied bond after his most recent charges.
Dominique Weston
Dominique Weston(WIS)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WVLT) -A South Carolina man previously accused of inappropriate acts with children now faces additional charges of exposing people to HIV.

WIS reported, on Feb. 26, 26-year-old Dominique Weston was charged with two counts of exposing another to HIV.

Weston was taken into custody earlier this month after a witness reported finding inappropriate content on his cell phone of him with a child under the age of 6.

According to officials, Weston was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted lewd act with a minor, and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was later added after an investigation.

South Carolina police have also charged a woman acquainted with Weston after shots were fired into his vehicle following an argument on Feb. 9.

30-year-old Danielle Henderson was taken into custody on Feb. 24 and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Weston and Henderson were both taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

WIS reported Henderson is no longer in jail.

Weston was denied bond after his most recent charges. His previous bond was $75,000, which he posted, according to court records.

