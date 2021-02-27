Advertisement

Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force

The trooper has been released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
Sammy Ray Allen
Sammy Ray Allen(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted on assault charges following a report of excessive force during an arrest.

According to a release by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Dec. 2, District Attorney General John Carney requested an investigation into the actions of Trooper Sammy Allen during a November arrest.

TBI says, Trooper Allen arrested a man in November who would not pull over for a traffic stop and the investigation later revealed Trooper Allen choked the arrestee twice and punched him in the groin once while he was handcuffed and restrained.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Robertson County Grand Jury charged Allen with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Allen surrendered to authorities at the Robertson County Jail, where he was booked and released after posting a $15,000 bond.

