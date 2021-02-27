Advertisement

Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congressman Tim Burchett released a statement Saturday following the passage of a COVID-19 relief bill that would give $1,400 to most Americans.

Burchett voted against the bill, citing too many special interests being included.

“It is easy to understand why my colleagues across the aisle are so eager to vote for this massive bailout. Because everything in it is for political payback,” Rep. Burchett said. “There is way too much pork in here for special interests that have nothing to do with addressing coronavirus. This was drafted for the politicians in D.C., not my constituents in East Tennessee.”

The bill passed by a 219 to 212 vote, according to the Associated Press. The bill is now headed for a vote in the senate.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said she does not intend to support the bill saying, “The Democrat’s COVID relief bill looks more like a blue state wish list than a relief bill,” in a statement on Twitter.

WVLT News reached out to Senator Bill Hagerty’s office for comments on the bill but has not yet received a response.

