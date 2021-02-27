Advertisement

Tenn. woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Saturday

The Tenn. woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the incident Saturday morning.
Johnson City Police Department / Source: (JCPD Facebook)
Johnson City Police Department / Source: (JCPD Facebook)(JCPD)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded around 4:17 a.m. Saturday morning of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on West State of Franklin Road near Watauga Avenue.

Officials say a 2019 Nissan Rogue with Virginia plates was traveling east on State of Franklin when the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian identified by Johnson City police as 24-year-old Victoria Simm of Johnson City was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The indicted is under investigation by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
30 vehicles involved in Montana crash
30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free