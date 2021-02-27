Tenn. woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded around 4:17 a.m. Saturday morning of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on West State of Franklin Road near Watauga Avenue.

Officials say a 2019 Nissan Rogue with Virginia plates was traveling east on State of Franklin when the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian identified by Johnson City police as 24-year-old Victoria Simm of Johnson City was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The indicted is under investigation by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

