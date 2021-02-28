Advertisement

30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (WVLT) - Two people were critically injured in a Montana pileup crash involving 30 vehicles, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday on I-90. They believe the cause to be ice on the Yellowstone River Bridge.

There were no fatalities in the crash, but MHP said two people were seriously hurt.

The highway was blocked for several hours as rescue crews worked to help drivers involved in the wreck.

The last two vehicles were towed from the scene just after 2 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen during dogwalker shooting
Man shot walking Lady Gaga’s dogs is from Ohio, reports say
Sammy Ray Allen
Tenn. Highway Patrol trooper facing assault charges following report of excessive force
Dominique Weston
South Carolina man charged with exposing children, adults to HIV
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate
Tenn. lawmakers react after COVID-19 relief bill passes in US House of Representatives
THP cruiser involved in crash, one person hurt
Charges pending against driver accused of striking THP cruiser in Rutledge Pike crash

Latest News

Heavy rain, gusty winds and a few rumbles are possible through Monday morning.
Showers to heavy rain on a First Alert Sunday
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade
Alabama 7-year-old sells lemonade to pay for own brain surgery
A nurse volunteer filling a syringe with the Moderna vaccine
Many receive COVID-19 vaccines at Jefferson Co. drive-thru event
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free