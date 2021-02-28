30 cars involved in Montana pileup crash, two critically injured

BILLINGS, Mont. (WVLT) - Two people were critically injured in a Montana pileup crash involving 30 vehicles, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday on I-90. They believe the cause to be ice on the Yellowstone River Bridge.

There were no fatalities in the crash, but MHP said two people were seriously hurt.

The highway was blocked for several hours as rescue crews worked to help drivers involved in the wreck.

The last two vehicles were towed from the scene just after 2 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.