Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was discovered.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, authorities discovered a body in a wooded area around the 500 Block of King Branch Road on Friday.

Officials say the body was recovered and sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the identity and the cause of death.

Investigators did not immediately release the deceased person’s identity.

The case is being investigated by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Gatlinburg Police Deartment and the 4th Judicial Atty. General’s Office.

