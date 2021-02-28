Advertisement

East Tenn. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Mrs. Winifred Hurd celebrated her 100th birthday in Knoxville Saturday.
Published: Feb. 28, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As some things slowly open back up, some are still taking the pandemic-friendly route with drive-by parades.

Mrs. Winifred Hurd celebrated her 100th birthday in Knoxville Saturday. Winifred is a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and even a great-great grandmother.

Winifred was able to wave to everyone from her front door while family and friends drove by celebrating her big day.

Winifred says she has been able to make it through this pandemic thanks to her families loving care.

