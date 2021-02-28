Elsa and Olaf? Characters from the movie ‘Frozen’ could serve as hurricane names this season

(CNN) - We are three months from the start of hurricane season -- though the official start date may come earlier this year because hurricanes have occurred outside the traditional season in recent years.

And, yes, those famous Disney characters from “Frozen” could really serve as inspiration for hurricane names this year.

Three of them -- Ana, Elsa, Olaf -- are on the list of official names in the Atlantic and east Pacific basins, in what could be another active hurricane season.

Though it’s too early to know definitively, forecasters say a few key elements could determine whether we see another active season similar to last year.

“If El Nino does not occur, it would tend to load the dice towards a more active Atlantic hurricane season,” said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. “But sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Main Development Region are also critical. If those sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal, it could potentially drive a very active Atlantic hurricane season.”

While it may seem far away, now is the best time to prepare before the storms form, particularly since the number of storms seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

The official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, while the eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through November 30.

