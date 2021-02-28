Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties

2-27-2021 Update:

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Believing in doing what is right for his county, regardless of political affiliation.

“We owe it to those people to work for them every single day, no matter the letter that’s next to our name,” Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said.

In a recent Facebook video, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosely announced he was switching political parties, from being a lifelong Democrat to now becoming a republican.

“Heard from people throughout the county and throughout the state. Some agree and some disagree but everybody has been very, very respectful and I appreciate that,” Mosley said.

Judge Executive Mosley calling on all other politicians to work together.

“Focus on the needs of the people that we serve because every decision that is made at the federal, state, or local level impacts someone individually,” Mosley said.

In spite of the party change, Mosley says he will still work with his fellow officials.

“Whether it’s democrats or republicans, they understand what our situation is in Harlan County and really throughout Eastern Kentucky,” Mosley said.

Saying just because he changed parties, does not mean he has changed his love for the county or its people.

“I’m the same person that I’ve always been. I’m going to work hard for the people of this county as long as they give me the opportunity to do so,” Mosley said.

Believing in what he thinks, is right.

Original Story 2/26/2021:

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.

Mosley says it’s a decision he’s struggled with and prayed about for a couple of years.

“I just can’t stay a Democrat any longer. I didn’t leave this party... this party left me and it’s left many others,” said Mosley as he ended his 20 years as a Democrat.

“(The Republican) platform and values align more with my perspective on the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Mosley.

Mosley also acknowledged that he voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

He explained his decision to switch parties further in a nine-minute video posted on Facebook. You can watch that video below:

Mosley has served as Harlan County Judge-Executive since 2015. He’ll be up for re-election again next year if he chooses to run.

