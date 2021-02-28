Heavy rain, strong winds through Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Torrential downpours and strong winds sweep through our area overnight, leaving us with ponding on the roads and rising creeks by Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the heavy rain will fall just after midnight early Monday morning. (WVLT)

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect through sunrise Monday. Heavy rain will fall across much of the plateau during the late evening hours while the valley and the foothills will have to wait until very early Monday morning for their downpours. Spotty rumbles of thunder will be possible along with brief damaging winds. The primary threat will be that of heavy rainfall, dropping nearly two inches of rain along the Tennessee-Kentucky border to nearly an inch and a half to two for most of the valley. This heavy rain will move on by sunrise Monday but not before creating slowdowns for the morning commute.

1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible through sunrise Monday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday afternoon dries quickly as temperatures take a tumble behind the front. We’ll only manage the lower 50s.

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday night into Wednesday. These are not expected to be as heavy as Sunday night’s round. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 50s both days.

Late week into the weekend is fairly much better with only a few scattered clouds. Highs will reach 60 degrees Thursday before slipping through the low to mid 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain to start the week evens out to sunshine and 50s for the rest of the week. (WVLT)

