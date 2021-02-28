Kentucky roadways underwater as flood warnings remain in effect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As heavy showers and storms have continued to move through the Commonwealth, several areas have been experiencing widespread flooding with many roadways becoming impassable.

This is a developing weather event, so make sure to check back in for updates

As of this evening, several Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warning remain in effect:

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

Until 10:15PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Powell, and Wolfe Counties

Until 11:30PM EST for parts of Estill, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties

Until 3:00AM EST Monday for parts of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties

Until 12:45PM for parts of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry Counties

Flood Warnings are in effect as follows:

Until 3:00AM EST Monday for parts of Breathitt, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Magoffin, and Martin Counties

Until 6:30AM EST Monday for parts of Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, and Madison counties

Until 7:00AM EST Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott, and Woodford Counties

Until 7:00AM EST Monday for parts of Bath, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan Counties.

Until 7:45AM EST Monday for parts of northeastern Bell, Clay, southwestern Floyd, northeastern Harlan, southern Knott, northern Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, northeastern McCreary, southern Perry, southern Pike, southern Pulaski, and north-central Whitely Counties

Until 8:15AM EST Monday for parts of western Clay, southern Jackson, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, west-central Owsley, Pulaski, southern Rockcastle, Wayne, and northern Whitley Counties

The following flooded roadways have been reported:

Madison County

East Main and East Irvine as well as Irvine Road and Catalpa Loop are covered in water (3:56PM)

Silver Creek and Brushy Fork both overflowing the banks (5:52PM)

Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between milepoints 10.5 and 10.7

Scott County

Rogers Gap at Double Culvert Road was underwater (10:20AM)

Estill County

Miller Creek Road is impassable due to flooding (3:54PM)

Mercer Count

US 68 – closed between milepoints 4.0 and 6.0 (this location is between Harrodsburg and Perryville at Dry Branch Road/KY 1915

Laurel County

Levi Jackson State Park is underwater as Little Laurel River breaches its banks (5:11PM)

Casey County

Downtown Liberty on South 127 is flooding in the southbound lanes, law enforcement is closing it off (5:26PM)

Rockcastle County

Areas around Lake Linville in Mt. Vernon are underwater (3:03PM)

Several areas of Broadhead are seeing high water issues including Silver Street, Church Street, and Highway 2250 (5:55PM)

Evacuations due to floodwaters surrounding homes on Freedom School Road 1 mile east-northeast of Spiro (6:45PM)

Morgan County

Video of the Licking River roughly 1.5 miles north of West Liberty show it has breached its banks (5:07PM)

Wolfe County

Water from the Red River is flooding the Lee City Stockyards (6:17PM)

Magoffin County

There is swiftly flowing water over KY 30 just northeast of Mill Branch Road making it impassable (6:23PM)

Several areas and streets in downtown Salyersville are becoming flooded with evacuations from a nursing home being reported (8:45PM)

Breathitt County

Lakeside drive turn off from HWY 15 in Jackson is becoming covered in water (4:29PM)

Jackson County

Strom spotter reported moderate flooding ongoing at Horse Lick Creek near KY 1955 (5:21PM)

Swifty flowing water more than six inches deep with debris is flowing over US 421 near Clover Bottom (6:14PM)

High water over Highway 3447 making it impassable and reports of a piece of the road is about to be washed away (8:30PM)

