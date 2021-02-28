Advertisement

Knott County officials working to keep community safe as roads flood

By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As creeks continue to rise, roads are becoming impassable following rain throughout the morning.

“We woke up to dangerously flooded areas widespread throughout the whole county,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said.

As water levels continue to rise, officials in Knott County are doing their best to keep their communities safe.

“We’ve been out all morning trying to look out for the safety of our people, to try to keep the water in the creeks and ditch lines,” Dobson said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Dobson said that there are no known power outages from the rain, but that they are still recovering from recent events.

“We were grilled with that ice storm here a couple of weeks ago and just now trying to get over it and get all of the power restored to the public,” Dobson said.

All of this occurring as they try to move forward.

“It’s like a never-ending story you know, we just hope to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Dobson said. “Maybe after this, we’ll get a little bit of a break.”

Dobson said that county officials will continue to work to get to those who are in need of help.

“We’ll get to you as quickly as possible in a safe manner,” Dobson said. “We’re not going to put our employees in harm’s way, but we will get to you.”

